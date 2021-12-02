UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders To Put A Women's Name On ECL Allegedly Involved In Girls Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:47 PM

Supreme Court orders to put a women's name on ECL allegedly involved in girls trafficking

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to put the name of a woman Sadaf Naz in the Exit Control List (ECL) allegedly involved in trafficking of girls to Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to put the name of a woman Sadaf Naz in the Exit Control List (ECL) allegedly involved in trafficking of girls to Dubai.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case filed by Mst. Khush Bakht Mirza alias Sophia Mirza against Mst. Sadaf Naz seeking cancellation of her bail.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner pleaded that her daughters were abducted and trafficked abroad. She said that she had not seen her daughters since last ten years. Accused Sadaf Naz was trying to flee abroad, she added.

The Assistant Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that the agency declared Sadaf Naz guilty after the investigation. He said that a letter was forwarded by the agency to bring the girls back from Dubai.

The court summoned the DG FIA and a representative of the Foreign Ministry for the next hearing and directed them to provide details of steps taken for the repatriation of the daughters of Sophia Mirza to Pakistan.

Addressing accused Sadaf Naz, Justice Qazi Amin said that if she wanted to maintain bail, she had to stay in the country.

Justice Maqbool remarked that the court could also cancel the bail of the accused woman. He asked was the state so weak that it could not bring back girls from Dubai? He asked why had the FIA not been able to bring the girls back yet? He further asked did Pakistan had an agreement with Dubai?The Supreme Court ordered accused Sadaf Naz to submit her passport in the Supreme Court and also ordered to put her name in the ECL.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Exit Control List Dubai Federal Investigation Agency Women From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan extends door to do ..

Election Commission of Pakistan extends door to door voters' verification campai ..

3 minutes ago
 Public Private organizations should constitute int ..

Public Private organizations should constitute internal harassment committees: K ..

3 minutes ago
 US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Om ..

US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Dept.

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Inclu ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Including on Lukashenko's Son - Tre ..

3 minutes ago
 Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility amon ..

Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility among masses: Gill

3 minutes ago
 CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.