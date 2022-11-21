UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders To Release Pervez Musharraf's Attacker Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Supreme Court orders to release Pervez Musharraf's attacker Rana Tanveer

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to release former president Pervez Musharraf's attacker Rana Tanveer following the completion of his sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to release former president Pervez Musharraf's attacker Rana Tanveer following the completion of his sentence.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case. The court rejected the appeals against the release of Federation and Punjab.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hashmat Habib, counsel for Rana Tanveer said that his client had completed his sentence, however, he was still not being released.

He said that the term of life imprisonment was 14 years and his client had been in prison for almost 20 years.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the top court rejected the Federal and Punjab governments' pleas against Tanveer's release and ordered the jail authorities to set him free.

Tanveer was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by the apex court after he was arrested on December 31, 2003, in the Rawalpindi pump attack case.

The Supreme Court upheld the high court's decision to release and dismissed the appeals of the Federation and Punjab.

