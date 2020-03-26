UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Orders To Release To Accused After Receiving Fines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:25 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday ordered to release two convicts in a case pertaining to the sale of unregistered medicines after payment of fines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday ordered to release two convicts in a case pertaining to the sale of unregistered medicines after payment of fines.

A division bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin conducted hearing on appeal of two accused Aamir Shehzad and Qaiser Shahzad challenging the five year imprisonment sentence announced by the trial courts.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Amin remarked that charges of unregistered medicine sale had been proved against the accused. One accused was arrested on the spot while the other one was nabbed later, he noted.

Addressing the petitioners, Justice Amin said that the accused neither had provided any license nor shared proof regarding the registration of medicines.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the accused even had given assurance affidavit for not to do this offense again.

Justice Alam said that everywhere in the city, such people were playing with the lives of citizen by selling unregistered medicine illegally. After this, the bench ordered to release the two accused after payment of fine by them.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had announced five year jail sentence along Rs 500,000 fine to the two accused on above offense. The high court had also upheld the decision of trial court.

