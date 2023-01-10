UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders To Remove Shujaat Azeem's Name From PIA's Privatization Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's name from PIA's privatization case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to remove the name of former special assistant to prime minister on Aviation Shujaat Azeem from the privatization case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on the report of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to remove the name of former special assistant to prime minister on Aviation Shujaat Azeem from the privatization case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on the report of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB submitted its report regarding the closure of the case against the former SAPM. The Additional Attorney General informed the bench that Shujaat Azeem served as the SAPM on Aviation in 2013, and then 2014 to 2017. He had not been receiving any incentives or salary, while he held office of the SAPM, the additional attorney general added.

During the hearing, the court also sought a report regarding the recruitment of over 250 people in PIA. "Why more employees were necessary as the institution was already over staffed?", the court asked.

The additional attorney general said that a complete report would be submitted in that regard. He said that the PIA had significant staff abroad, adding that the institution was demanding 40 million Dollars annually from government.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned till January 19.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau January 2017 From Government PIA Million Court

Recent Stories

Youth to understand importance of social media, sh ..

Youth to understand importance of social media, share authentic content: DC Abbo ..

8 minutes ago
 European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against ..

European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Part in Ukrainian ..

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasi ..

6 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Increased Presence in Finlan ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Increased Presence in Finland, Sweden

8 minutes ago
 Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Bela ..

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

9 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against removal of MCI director

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.