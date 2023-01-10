The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to remove the name of former special assistant to prime minister on Aviation Shujaat Azeem from the privatization case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on the report of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to remove the name of former special assistant to prime minister on Aviation Shujaat Azeem from the privatization case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on the report of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB submitted its report regarding the closure of the case against the former SAPM. The Additional Attorney General informed the bench that Shujaat Azeem served as the SAPM on Aviation in 2013, and then 2014 to 2017. He had not been receiving any incentives or salary, while he held office of the SAPM, the additional attorney general added.

During the hearing, the court also sought a report regarding the recruitment of over 250 people in PIA. "Why more employees were necessary as the institution was already over staffed?", the court asked.

The additional attorney general said that a complete report would be submitted in that regard. He said that the PIA had significant staff abroad, adding that the institution was demanding 40 million Dollars annually from government.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned till January 19.