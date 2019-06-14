Supreme Court orders to return bank guarantee in Orange Line Metro Train project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered return the bank guarantees of the construction companies working on the Orange Line Metro Train project.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed heard the case.

When the bench questioned about the current status of the construction work, the court was informed that the civil work of the project had already been completed, and the contractors had assured that the remaining work would be completed in time.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari, representing a private construction company in the court, stated that the civil work was completed by May 20 according to the orders of the apex court; however, the companies were paid fewer amounts.

Bukhari pleaded with the court to order the return of bank guarantees of the companies while calling less payment to the construction companies injustice.

To which, the court ordered to return bank guarantees of Rs10 million to each contractor, and that unless a new managing director (MD) is not appointed, the incumbent MD must continue his responsibilities towards the project.

The hearing was adjourned till after the summer holidays.