UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Orders To Return Bank Guarantee In Orange Line Metro Train Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:26 AM

Supreme Court orders to return bank guarantee in Orange Line Metro Train project

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered return the bank guarantees of the construction companies working on the Orange Line Metro Train project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered return the bank guarantees of the construction companies working on the Orange Line Metro Train project.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed heard the case.

When the bench questioned about the current status of the construction work, the court was informed that the civil work of the project had already been completed, and the contractors had assured that the remaining work would be completed in time.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari, representing a private construction company in the court, stated that the civil work was completed by May 20 according to the orders of the apex court; however, the companies were paid fewer amounts.

Bukhari pleaded with the court to order the return of bank guarantees of the companies while calling less payment to the construction companies injustice.

To which, the court ordered to return bank guarantees of Rs10 million to each contractor, and that unless a new managing director (MD) is not appointed, the incumbent MD must continue his responsibilities towards the project.

The hearing was adjourned till after the summer holidays.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Holidays Company Metro Bank Orange May Million Court Naeem Bukhari

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

23 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

23 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.