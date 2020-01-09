UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Orders To Shift Fahad Malik Murder Case To Islamabad High Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Supreme Court orders to shift Fahad Malik murder case to Islamabad High Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to shift a matter related to Barrister Fahad Malik murder case from Peshawar High Court (PHC) to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to shift a matter related to Barrister Fahad Malik murder case from Peshawar High Court (PHC) to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The bench directed the IHC to complete the case proceedings as soon as possible in accordance with law.

The petitioner, who was mother of the victim, adopted the stance before the top court bench that the reasons under which the case had been shifted to PHC were ended up now.

The petitioner's counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded that the judges' strength in IHC was now complete. He said it was not necessary to hear the matter in PHC on the request of accused Raja Arshad.

However, lawyer of accused Azam Nazir Tarar opposed the plea, stating that the proceedings of the case were in last phase and shifting it to IHC would affect the principle of transparency and fairness.

He argued that the opponents were making propaganda on social media against his client, who was nominated in the murder case.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that this case belonged to IHC which was shifted to PHC due to unavailability of judges and other objections.

How could the PHC proceed the case now when judges' strength was complete in IHC, he observed.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said the judges didn't see electronic media and social media.

Azam Tarar prayed the court to stop possible decision of the trial court to this the bench remarked that it couldn't issue such orders. He asked the defense side to approach itself to the trial court in this regard by informing it that the case was pending in IHC.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Malik was killed in a shoot out in Federal capital's shalimar police station area, reportedly while mediating a case between two parties.

On May 1, a two-member division bench of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb halted the release of Raja Arshad after an anti-terrorism court granted him post-arrest bail.

Later, the case was shifted to PHC in compliance with the top court orders on the request of the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Police Station Social Media May Islamabad High Court Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

30 minutes ago

ACWA Power expands its geographic footprint by ent ..

33 minutes ago

Masood praises performance of AJK Ombudsman

34 minutes ago

OIC Meeting to Finalize Internal Regulations Of Wo ..

44 minutes ago

King of Bahrain Receives OIC Secretary General

44 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions performance and existence of CI ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.