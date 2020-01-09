Supreme Court orders to shift Fahad Malik murder case to Islamabad High Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to shift a matter related to Barrister Fahad Malik murder case from Peshawar High Court (PHC) to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to shift a matter related to Barrister Fahad Malik murder case from Peshawar High Court (PHC) to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The bench directed the IHC to complete the case proceedings as soon as possible in accordance with law.

The petitioner, who was mother of the victim, adopted the stance before the top court bench that the reasons under which the case had been shifted to PHC were ended up now.

The petitioner's counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded that the judges' strength in IHC was now complete. He said it was not necessary to hear the matter in PHC on the request of accused Raja Arshad.

However, lawyer of accused Azam Nazir Tarar opposed the plea, stating that the proceedings of the case were in last phase and shifting it to IHC would affect the principle of transparency and fairness.

He argued that the opponents were making propaganda on social media against his client, who was nominated in the murder case.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that this case belonged to IHC which was shifted to PHC due to unavailability of judges and other objections.

How could the PHC proceed the case now when judges' strength was complete in IHC, he observed.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said the judges didn't see electronic media and social media.

Azam Tarar prayed the court to stop possible decision of the trial court to this the bench remarked that it couldn't issue such orders. He asked the defense side to approach itself to the trial court in this regard by informing it that the case was pending in IHC.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Malik was killed in a shoot out in Federal capital's shalimar police station area, reportedly while mediating a case between two parties.

On May 1, a two-member division bench of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb halted the release of Raja Arshad after an anti-terrorism court granted him post-arrest bail.

Later, the case was shifted to PHC in compliance with the top court orders on the request of the accused.