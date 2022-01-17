UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders WAPDA To Pay Compensation To Tarbela Dam Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Supreme Court orders WAPDA to pay compensation to Tarbela Dam affectees

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding payment of compensation and alternative land to Tarbela Dam victims and directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to find a way out and compensate the victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding payment of compensation and alternative land to Tarbela Dam victims and directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to find a way out and compensate the victims.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case and dismissed WAPDA's appeal against the PHC orders over withdrawal of petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing the WAPDA lawyer remarked that according to the policy Tarbela Dam victims did not get alternative land and asked how much land was required to allot 206 affectees.

The WAPDA's lawyer replied that 5,000 acres of land was required to allot the affectees.

Justice Bandial remarked that WAPDA should find a way and compensate the victims. WAPDA also settled issues with Bhasha Dam victims, he added.

He observed that Rs 0.107 million was not enough against 12 acres land piece. The WAPDA's counsel replied that the department would resolve the matters of affectees in light of high court orders.

