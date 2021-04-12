UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Pens High Courts For Appointments Of Accountability Courts' Judges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:09 PM

Supreme Court pens high courts for appointments of accountability courts' judges

The Ministry of Law and Justice Monday submitted a progress report in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the establishment of 30 new accountability courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Monday submitted a progress report in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the establishment of 30 new accountability courts.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the Ministry of Law and Justice secretary apprised the court that more than 40,000 people were interviewed by the ministry for the appointments in the new accountability courts.

He said the appointment of the staff in the newly established NAB courts had been completed.

The court was also informed that the ministry had written letters to high courts concerned and asked to recommend the judges for the accountability courts.

To this, Judge Mushir Alam asked the secretary when the letters were written to the high courts?The court after summoning the record of the letters penned to the high courts for the appointments of accountability courts' judges adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Progress Afridi Court

Recent Stories

US Declines to Comment on Natanz Facility Incident ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in motorcycles collisi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister asks int'l community to ensure avai ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel party chief swings ahead in race to be next ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court notifies timings for Ramazan

13 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Urges Parties to Negoti ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.