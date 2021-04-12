Supreme Court pens high courts for appointments of accountability courts' judges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Monday submitted a progress report in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the establishment of 30 new accountability courts.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the Ministry of Law and Justice secretary apprised the court that more than 40,000 people were interviewed by the ministry for the appointments in the new accountability courts.

He said the appointment of the staff in the newly established NAB courts had been completed.

The court was also informed that the ministry had written letters to high courts concerned and asked to recommend the judges for the accountability courts.

To this, Judge Mushir Alam asked the secretary when the letters were written to the high courts?The court after summoning the record of the letters penned to the high courts for the appointments of accountability courts' judges adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.