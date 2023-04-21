Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 becomes Law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 has become a law after being passed by the National Assembly, fulfilling all the necessary requirements and regulations, said the National Assembly spokesman.

In a statement, he said the secretary of the National Assembly had issued a Gazette notification to Printing Corporation in that regard.

The president had returned the bill without his signature for reconsideration, but after fulfilling all demands and regulations, it had been approved and notified for the gazette, the spokesman added.

He said, "After completing all stages of approval, the National Assembly Secretariat has officially issued the notification. The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill is now enforced as law."