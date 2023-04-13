UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court (Practice And Procedure) Bill 2023' Intends To 'inject' Democratic Values: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023' intends to 'inject' democratic values: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the other day, said that the proposed legislation aims to "inject" democratic values within the "Supreme Court's operating framework", with the support of not only political parties but also of legal experts, lawyers, and bar associations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the perception that this bill titled 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023' intends to curtail the apex court's powers was unfounded, rather he added that its objective was to fortify the said institution.

Responding a query regarding the formation 8-member SC's bench to take up pleas against the aforementioned bill, the minister said that in his opinion, this bill was still in its formative stage and was yet to go through the final stages of the legislative process.

"If the current situation persists, irreparable harm may be inflicted upon the Parliament and Judiciary," the minister expressed his concerns over the purported divide in the functioning of critical state pillars of the country.

.

