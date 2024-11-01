Open Menu

Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024 Laid In Senate

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024 laid in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No, VIII of 2024) was laid in the Senate on Friday.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the Senate the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No.

VIII of 2024), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Deputy Chairman Senate referred the bill to the concerned standing committee.

