Supreme Court questions recruitment of deceased govt employees' children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised questions over the practice of recruiting of the children of government employees who died during the service.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case filed by Siraj Mohammad who had sought court intervention after the education Ministry failed to hire him following the death of his father.

During the course of proceedings, Petitioner Siraj said the ministry did not hire him despite the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) order in his favour.

The Additional Attorney General said that Siraj's father died in 2000 whereas the Prime Minister's Package that promised a job to a family member came into effect in 2005.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that initially, the law was passed to facilitate the families of police and other martyrs.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the law was made for low-income employees but it was the children of officers who were recruited as ASI's son say to hire him as direct DSP.

He said that government offices were not something to be inherited as employment in such a manner eliminated merit altogether.

The apex court annulled the PHC's decision and said that only children whose father died after 2005 would be eligible for government service under Prime Minister package.