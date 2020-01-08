UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Raises Objections Upon Rahbar Committee Plea On Appointment Of CEC, Members

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Supreme Court raises objections upon Rahbar Committee plea on appointment of CEC, members

Supreme Court has given back the plea of Rahbar Committee of joint opposition pertaining to appointment of Election Commission members and Chief Election Commissioner after raising objections over it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Supreme Court has given back the plea of Rahbar Committee of joint opposition pertaining to appointment of Election Commission members and Chief Election Commissioner after raising objections over it.

Registrar office has imposed an objection upon Rahbar Committee plea that Rahbar Committee didn't contact with the related forum first and in this matter, SC cannot be approached directly.Rahbar Committee had filed a plea in the apex court upon the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of ECP.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Court Opposition

Recent Stories

China 'concerned' about US-Iran tensions, calls fo ..

55 seconds ago

UNHCR, PPAF launch livelihood project to help refu ..

9 minutes ago

FNC approves transfers of 4 draft laws

11 minutes ago

'Many Injuries' Reported in Ottawa Shooting - Poli ..

56 seconds ago

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh takes serious ..

58 seconds ago

Geographical division of agri land to help boost c ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.