Supreme Court raises objections upon Rahbar Committee plea on appointment of CEC, members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Supreme Court has given back the plea of Rahbar Committee of joint opposition pertaining to appointment of Election Commission members and Chief Election Commissioner after raising objections over it.

Registrar office has imposed an objection upon Rahbar Committee plea that Rahbar Committee didn't contact with the related forum first and in this matter, SC cannot be approached directly.Rahbar Committee had filed a plea in the apex court upon the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of ECP.