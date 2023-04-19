Supreme Court rebuts reports on lack of audit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a clarification and rebutted news items published in print media which alleged that the top court wasn't audited for the last 10 years and that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned the court's registrar.

According to clarification issued by SC PRO, reference news reports regarding audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, published widely in the print media on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023, wherein it has been alleged that the said audit has not been conducted for the last ten (10) years and that the Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Registrar Supreme Court accordingly.

To set the record straight, the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and completed upto 30.06.2021. Audit for the financial year 2021-2022 was under process and could be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The court clarified in concrete terms that such reports were contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and were based on erroneous information placed before the Public Accounts Committee.