UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Rebuts Reports On Lack Of Audit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Supreme Court rebuts reports on lack of audit

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a clarification and rebutted news items published in print media which alleged that the top court wasn't audited for the last 10 years and that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned the court's registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a clarification and rebutted news items published in print media which alleged that the top court wasn't audited for the last 10 years and that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned the court's registrar.

According to clarification issued by SC PRO, reference news reports regarding audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, published widely in the print media on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023, wherein it has been alleged that the said audit has not been conducted for the last ten (10) years and that the Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Registrar Supreme Court accordingly.

To set the record straight, the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and completed upto 30.06.2021. Audit for the financial year 2021-2022 was under process and could be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The court clarified in concrete terms that such reports were contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and were based on erroneous information placed before the Public Accounts Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court April Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

China Denies Supplying Military Drones to Russia

China Denies Supplying Military Drones to Russia

4 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

4 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venez ..

US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venezuelan State Oil Company Bond - ..

4 minutes ago
 Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encou ..

Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encounter in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Pract ..

President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Practice, Procedure Bill, 2023 unsi ..

5 minutes ago
 Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks by ..

Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks by January 2024 - Operators' Asso ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.