(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred bail application back to the Lahore High Court (LHC) of Shehzad Ashraf accused of uploading inappropriate photos of ex-wife on a website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday referred bail application back to the Lahore High Court (LHC) of Shehzad Ashraf accused of uploading inappropriate photos of ex-wife on a website.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case. The Cyber Crime Wing Lahore had registered a case against accused Shehzad Ashraf.

During the course of proceedings, the bench directed that the case should be fixed before a new bench of the high court and decided within a month. The bench remarked that the bail was rejected on religious grounds and uploading of pictures was not mentioned in the decision.

The court also expressed annoyance over non-implementation of its previous order.

Justice Ijaz said that the apex court had referred the case back to high court on August 31 last year and directed to reconsider the facts.

Justice Munib said that no one bothered to read the apex court decision.

Advocate Abid Saqi counsel for the petitioner said that Hina Saeed and Shehzad Ashraf's marriage lasted for ten years and the couple divorced over a property dispute. The woman accused her husband of hiding her 'Qadiani' status and uploading nude photos, he added.

He said that Shahzad Ashraf was a Qadiani but converted to islam before marriage.