Supreme Court Refers Asad Javed's Release On Parole To Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the case of parole release of Asad Javed, accused of drug trafficking, to the Interior Ministry with a direction to decide the matter in 15 days

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Asad Javed seeking release on parole.

Accused Asad Javed was arrested in the United kingdom with 194 kg drugs in 2003. The accused was sentenced for 25 years in jail. The accused was transferred to Pakistan by the UK in 2010 to complete his sentence.

The accused had approached the court seeking his release on parole under British law. The Interior Ministry had filed an appeal against the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Interior Ministry to decide the matter regarding release of the accused on parole within 15 days.

The court also asked the Interior Ministry to call records from the Superintendent Adiala jail and decide accused's release on parole after reviewing the record.

