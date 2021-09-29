UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Refers Bail Matter Of A Corruption Accused To SHC

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:38 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred a pre-arrest bail plea of Abdul Naeem Soomro, an accused of minting money from Pak PWD Sindh through corruption, to Sindh High Court (SHC).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Abdul Naeem.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that the petitioners along with other officials/ officers of Pak PWD Larkana Division, Highways Division Kambar Shahdadkot and in-connivance with each other, misused their authority in collusion with private contractors and rendered undue benefits.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused pleaded that his client should not be arrested till his presence before the SHC.

Justice Bandial replied that no one could arrest his client from the apex court premises as court had issued strict directions regarding arrest from court premises.

He asked the counsel that the decision was taken in the Sindh High Court with his client's consent. He said that only the concerned court could intervene in a decision made with consent.

Later, the court referred the matter to the SHC and disposed of the case.

