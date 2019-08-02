Supreme Court refers bail pleas of Punjab Parking Company employees to Lahore High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the bail matters of Punjab Parking Company employees allegedly involved in corruption to the Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday referred the bail matters of Punjab Parking Company employees allegedly involved in corruption to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that the high court did not decide the bail matters on facts. The bench also directed the high court to announce verdict regarding bails of accused in one month.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that parking contract was awarded to an Information Technology (IT) company which had no experience in parking.

Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that the Parking Company board awarded contract before evaluating the financial status of the contracting company. He asked how the contract was approved.

It is to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau has started investigating against Punjab Parking Company Chief Executive Officer Taseer Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer Usman Qayyum and Hafiz Nauman over alleged corruption in awarding of parking contract.

The Lahore High Court had rejected the bail pleas of accused. Later, the accused approached the apex court against LHC decision.