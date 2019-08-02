UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Refers Bail Pleas Of Punjab Parking Company Employees To Lahore High Court

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:32 PM

Supreme Court refers bail pleas of Punjab Parking Company employees to Lahore High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the bail matters of Punjab Parking Company employees allegedly involved in corruption to the Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday referred the bail matters of Punjab Parking Company employees allegedly involved in corruption to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that the high court did not decide the bail matters on facts. The bench also directed the high court to announce verdict regarding bails of accused in one month.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that parking contract was awarded to an Information Technology (IT) company which had no experience in parking.

Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that the Parking Company board awarded contract before evaluating the financial status of the contracting company. He asked how the contract was approved.

It is to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau has started investigating against Punjab Parking Company Chief Executive Officer Taseer Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer Usman Qayyum and Hafiz Nauman over alleged corruption in awarding of parking contract.

The Lahore High Court had rejected the bail pleas of accused. Later, the accused approached the apex court against LHC decision.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Technology Punjab Company Court

Recent Stories

US trade deficit steady at $55.2 bn in June as exp ..

23 seconds ago

185 outlaws held, 56-kg Hashish, 195 weapons seize ..

24 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Hanif Asim ..

27 seconds ago

Decision made to resolve Multan Journalist Colony' ..

32 seconds ago

Sardar Ibrahim remembered on his 16th death annive ..

15 minutes ago

'Sehat Insaf Card', historic step of govt: Dr Yasm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.