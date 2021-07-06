Supreme Court refers case regarding regularization of lecturers in BPS-17 to PHC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the case regarding regularization of 67 lecturers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Grade 17 to the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the case regarding regularization of 67 lecturers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Grade 17 to the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding regularization of lecturers in Grade-17.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that a civil servant of Grade 17 could only be recruited through the Public Service Commission.

The Additional Advocate General said that the employees were recruited in a project and then made permanent.

Justice Ijaz said that backdoor recruitments were made and then they were made permanent by bringing an Act. These were also recruited on backdoor contracts and made permanent, he added.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that employees working on contract cannot be regularized in Grade 17 without Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) test.

Later, the apex court directed to refer the case back to the Peshawar High Court and also directed the PHC to decide the case within four months.