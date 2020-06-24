UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Refers NH&MP Inspector's Demotion Case To Service Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Supreme Court refers NH&MP Inspector's demotion case to service tribunal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector Intezar Hussain's demotion case to the service tribunal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector Intezar Hussain's demotion case to the service tribunal.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case and directed the tribunal to review concerned laws and make a decision.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the service tribunal heard the petitioner inspector Intezar Hussain and announced a decision on November 17, 2017. DIG Omar Sheikh gave his order instead of following the decision of the tribunal, he added.

He said that the DIG says that the tribunal's decision could not be implemented as it was time barred.

The Chief Justice asked how could a DIG overturn a court decision? He said that the court could give show cause to DIG Omar Sheikh for writing such a decision.

He asked did the police follow court orders in this way? He asked was DIG Omar Sheikh the head of the tribunal? He asked was there no wisdom in DIG Omar Sheikh? The Chief Justice that the DIG Omar Sheikh exceeded his authority by not following the decision of the tribunal.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked how could a police officer overturn a court order? The Additional Attorney General said that the tribunal ruled without reviewing all the laws. The tribunal's decision was against the law, he added.

Advocate Shireen Imran counsel for the petitioner said that the period of demotion of the applicant was not included in the order.

Inspector Intezar Hussain was demoted from grade 16 to 14 after six months of absence from service.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Motorway November 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

17 minutes ago

Japan's AnGes Developing COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Read ..

54 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price increases to 39.85 USD per ..

56 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting regarding devel ..

58 seconds ago

Anti Terrorism Court to resume hearing in online b ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.