Supreme Court refers Pakistan Medical Commission case to Islamabad High Court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has shifted the case to Islamabad High Court (IHC) pertaining to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).Baluchistan and Sindh High Court has been stopped to announce verdict before IHC.Case pertaining to Pakistan Medical Commission came up for hearing in Supreme Court.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad heard the case.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked medical commission was set up to benefit private medical colleges.Supreme Court referred the case to IHC.Chief Justice of Pakistan has said that IHC should make decision first and after the IHC decision affected party can restore to SC .