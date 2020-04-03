Supreme Court Registrar Office returns petition seeking ban on export of fruits, vegetables

Supreme Court (SC) Registrar Office Friday returned the petition with objection seeking ban on export of fruits and vegetables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Registrar Office Friday returned the petition with objection seeking ban on export of fruits and vegetables.

The Registrar Office objected that the petition was not filed on the relevant forum and it was not clarified that how the export of fruits and vegetables could affect the rights of the public.

The petitioner said he would file an appeal against the Registrar Office objections.