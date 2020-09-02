Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking presidential system

The Supreme Court Registrar's Office on Wednesday returned the petitions seeking implementation of the presidential system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Registrar's Office on Wednesday returned the petitions seeking implementation of the presidential system in the country.

The Registrar Office in its objections stated that the petitioners had not previously approached the relevant forum.

The certificates attached to the applications were not in accordance with the law, it added.

It is to mention here that two petitions were filed for holding a referendum to introduce presidential system in Pakistan.