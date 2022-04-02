UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Registrar Returns Petition Seeking Formation Of Commission To Probe International Conspiracy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking formation of commission to probe international conspiracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Registrar of Supreme Court on Saturday returned a petition seeking investigation of international conspiracy to topple Government of Pakistan by constitution of high-powered commission.

Petitioner Naeem Ul Hassan had filed a petition in Supreme Court with praying that a high powered commission of inquiry should be constituted to hold inquisitorial proceedings with regard to the anti-state activities conducted by the respondent political parties through malafide and abuse of power under the provisions of the Constitution and for committing sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected government.

The petitioner returned the petition on grounds that the petitioner had not pointed out as to what questions of public interest were involved with reference to fundamental rights. "The ingredients for evoking extra ordinary jurisdictions of this court under Article 184(3) have not been satisfied," it added.

