Supreme Court Regularises Service Of NCHD Employee

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:49 PM

Supreme Court regularises service of NCHD employee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Peshawar High Court's verdict and directed the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to regularise the service of its contract employee Iffat Noorin

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by NCHD against the PHC verdict.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by NCHD against the PHC verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the NCHD's application of not to give permanent employment to the field officer.

The counsel for Iffat informed the court that NCHD made 3088 contract employees permanent in 2012, however his client's service was not regularized as she was on leave due to illness.

He said when she returned to duty after leave, she was fired from service.

