Supreme Court Reiterates To Hold Free, Fair And Transparent Elections: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Supreme Court reiterates to hold free, fair and transparent elections: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that holding free, fair and transparent elections has been reiterated by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan had a constitutional responsibility to ensure that.

More Stories From Pakistan

