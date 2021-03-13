Supreme Court Reiterates To Hold Free, Fair And Transparent Elections: Shibli Faraz
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that holding free, fair and transparent elections has been reiterated by Supreme Court of Pakistan.
In a tweet, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan had a constitutional responsibility to ensure that.