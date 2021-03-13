Supreme Court reiterates to hold free, fair and transparent elections: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that holding free, fair and transparent elections has been reiterated by Supreme Court of Pakistan

In a tweet, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan had a constitutional responsibility to ensure that.