(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday rejected the Allied Bank Limited's (ABL) review petition against the employees pensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday rejected the Allied Bank Limited's (ABL) review petition against the employees pensions.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the review petition.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the retired employees said the bank could not deprive old employees from the pensions and benefits under the new formula.

He said the employees should be given pension according to their last salary.

The counsel for the ABL said the government had issued a new pension policy according to which pension was being given to the employees. When the new law promulgated, the old one became ineffective, he added.

The bench asked the ABL counsel to identify any legal loophole in the first verdict of the apex court.

The bench said merit of the case could not be discussed at the review stage.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the respondents, dismissed the bank's review petition.