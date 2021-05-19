UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Acquittal Appeal Of A Drug Smuggler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:04 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed acquittal appeal of drug smuggler Zafarullah, convicted for possession of five kilograms hashish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed acquittal appeal of drug smuggler Zafarullah, convicted for possession of five kilograms hashish.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case, filed by accused Zafarullah.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that drug samples were not tested under the SOP. All testimonies were recorded by government employees and no impartial witness was produced in court, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said that if the accused had been arrested in a drug case in another country, he would have been hanged. The so-called nobles in Pakistan were not ready to testify, he added.

He observed that apparently Pakistan had been made a haven for drug dealers.

Justice Ijaz said that the series of testimonies against the accused was complete.

According to details, the accused was arrested on December 13, 2013 from Nawabshah area.

The accused was sentenced by the lower courts to seven and a half years in prison.

