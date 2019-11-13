The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an objection raised by Attorney General for Pakistan over the inclusion of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the five-member larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an objection raised by Attorney General for Pakistan over the inclusion of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the five-member larger bench.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Isa heard the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments' appeals against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) judgement in the internment centres case.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor objected to the induction of Justice Isa in the bench.

Justice Mushir Alam asked AGP that Justice Faez Isa is a judge, how can he object over him? Anwar Mansoor Khan replied that a presidential reference is pending against Justice Isa.

Justice Mushir Alam asked Anwar Mansoor whether he can raise objection as a Attorney General. "Yes I can and I am raising the objection," AG Anwar Mansoor said.

The chief justice, however, set aside the objection and asked the AGP to present his arguments.