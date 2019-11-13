UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects AGP's Objection On Including Justice Isa In Internment Centres Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:24 PM

Supreme Court rejects AGP's objection on including Justice Isa in internment centres case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an objection raised by Attorney General for Pakistan over the inclusion of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the five-member larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an objection raised by Attorney General for Pakistan over the inclusion of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the five-member larger bench.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Isa heard the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments' appeals against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) judgement in the internment centres case.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor objected to the induction of Justice Isa in the bench.

Justice Mushir Alam asked AGP that Justice Faez Isa is a judge, how can he object over him? Anwar Mansoor Khan replied that a presidential reference is pending against Justice Isa.

Justice Mushir Alam asked Anwar Mansoor whether he can raise objection as a Attorney General. "Yes I can and I am raising the objection," AG Anwar Mansoor said.

The chief justice, however, set aside the objection and asked the AGP to present his arguments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

25 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams 'Senseless Politici ..

1 minute ago

WHO launches initiative to boost insulin access fo ..

1 minute ago

Impeachment probe hears Trump 'cared more' about B ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.