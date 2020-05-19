(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Allah Dino Bhayio's bail plea and directed the trial court to decide the case within two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Allah Dino Bhayio's bail plea and directed the trial court to decide the case within two months.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed that if no decision was taken within two months, the applicant could approach the relevant forum.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said there were a total of 12 witnesses in the case, seven of whom had testified.

The applicant's counsel Aman Ullah Kunrani said there was no witnesses according to his list.

Justice Mushir Alam observed there were two witnesses by January 2020 and now their number was seven, which meant the case was proceeding.

The counsel said the apex court did not bail his client out and instead ordered the trial court to decide the matter within a month.

Justice Mushir expressed annoyance over Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani, observing that he knew there were seven witnesses but he did not tell the court. A lawyer had his own dignity and respect, which he should uphold.

The NAB prosecutor said the case would be decided in two to three months.

Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani said the seven witnesses were testified in September last year, but no one had been testified since.