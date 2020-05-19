UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Allah Dino Bhayio's Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Supreme Court rejects Allah Dino Bhayio's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Allah Dino Bhayio's bail plea and directed the trial court to decide the case within two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Allah Dino Bhayio's bail plea and directed the trial court to decide the case within two months.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed that if no decision was taken within two months, the applicant could approach the relevant forum.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said there were a total of 12 witnesses in the case, seven of whom had testified.

The applicant's counsel Aman Ullah Kunrani said there was no witnesses according to his list.

Justice Mushir Alam observed there were two witnesses by January 2020 and now their number was seven, which meant the case was proceeding.

The counsel said the apex court did not bail his client out and instead ordered the trial court to decide the matter within a month.

Justice Mushir expressed annoyance over Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani, observing that he knew there were seven witnesses but he did not tell the court. A lawyer had his own dignity and respect, which he should uphold.

The NAB prosecutor said the case would be decided in two to three months.

Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani said the seven witnesses were testified in September last year, but no one had been testified since.

Related Topics

Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau January September 2020 Court

Recent Stories

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

36 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

1 hour ago

AAC pays surprise visit to bazaar to check price l ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.