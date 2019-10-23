Supreme Court rejects appeal against acquittal of Chaudhry Sher Ali in illegal land allotment case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition against the acquittal of PML-N leader and former Faisalabad mayor Chaudhry Sher Ali in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that the accountability watchdog had been unsuccessful in presenting a case against Sher Ali.

He observed that a link between the suspect and the persons whose lands were allegedly illegally allotted by him, could not be proven.

He said that not even one witnesses had said that they had recorded their statements under duress from Sher Ali. If NAB's own witnesses say this, why does the suspect even need a defence team?, he asked.

The Chief Justice remarked that the suspect's job is to prove his assets and it is NAB's responsibility to prove assets that don't belong to the suspect.

The NAB prosecutor said that Sher Ali had made illegal allotments. The Chief Justice responded that being the mayor doesn't mean that every wrong thingdone while he was mayor, will be put on his account. He was mayor in 1983and the case was formed in 2000, he added.