Supreme Court rejects appeals against tax on methanol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the importers appeals filed against Sindh Government's imposition of tax on imported methanol.

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, was a chemical and the simplest alcohol, which also sold for use as a motor fuel that was not blended with gasoline, diesel, other fuels, or petroleum products.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Importers said that the methanol was not an intoxicating drink but it was a toxic substance. According to law, no tax could be imposed on a toxic item, he added.

Advocate Farooq H Naek counsel for the Sindh government said that Methanol was alcoholic substance and used in alcohol.

Any alcoholic substance used in alcohol was taxable, he added.

He said that an ordinance had also been promulgated with regard to imposition of tax on methanol. The importers of methanol did not challenge the ordinance, he added.

The bench rejected the appeal against the tax and observed that if the aggrieved party have any objection, they should challenge the relevant ordinance in the lower court.

Later, Farooq Naek talking to reporters said that the court rejected the importers' appeal on the ground that they did not challenge the ordinance. He said importers would have to pay tax till a court decision on the ordinance.