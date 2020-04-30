UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Appeals Of Contractual Employees Seeking Restoration Of Service

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:05 PM

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the appeals of contract employees seeking restoration of service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the appeals of contract employees seeking restoration of service.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the employees said that the Aquaf department leased the school to the Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that teachers were fired after the school was leased.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that running a school was not the job of the Aquaf department. He said that the Aquaf department leased out the school to higher education.

The counsel said that it was illegal to transfer school to higher education.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the court had no authority to order the Aquaf department to reopen the school.

He asked did the court ordered the higher education to close the college and reopen the school? The counsel said that there were 15 years service of employees in school.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that employees were hired on contract in school.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the appeals of employees.

