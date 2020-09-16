The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the Bahria Town's request to defer payment over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the Bahria Town's request to defer payment over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member special bench of the court comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the Bahria Town Karachi Implementation case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ali Zafar counsel for the Bahria Town said that the Bahria Town had paid installments till November.

Justice Faisal Arab said that once the payment had been made, the request to defer installments was premature.

Ali Zafar pleaded the court to delay payment due to coronavirous for one year.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the business community had received a lot of relief because of coronavirous.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that a court decision was not an agreement that could be changed over time.

The implementation bench did not have the power to overturn a court decision, he added.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the implementation bench would also decide to give the money to the government.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the Bahria's job was to submit the money to the court, not to see where it would be spent.

Ali Zafar said that the Bahria Town would go bankrupt if it continued the payment of instalments.

Justice Faisal Arab asked the counsel that his request was currently premature.

Ali Zafar said that the application would be re-filed in due course.