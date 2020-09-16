UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Bahria Town's Plea To Defer Payment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Supreme Court rejects Bahria Town's plea to defer payment

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the Bahria Town's request to defer payment over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the Bahria Town's request to defer payment over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member special bench of the court comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the Bahria Town Karachi Implementation case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ali Zafar counsel for the Bahria Town said that the Bahria Town had paid installments till November.

Justice Faisal Arab said that once the payment had been made, the request to defer installments was premature.

Ali Zafar pleaded the court to delay payment due to coronavirous for one year.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the business community had received a lot of relief because of coronavirous.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that a court decision was not an agreement that could be changed over time.

The implementation bench did not have the power to overturn a court decision, he added.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the implementation bench would also decide to give the money to the government.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the Bahria's job was to submit the money to the court, not to see where it would be spent.

Ali Zafar said that the Bahria Town would go bankrupt if it continued the payment of instalments.

Justice Faisal Arab asked the counsel that his request was currently premature.

Ali Zafar said that the application would be re-filed in due course.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Business Job Ali Zafar Money November Government Agreement Arab Court

Recent Stories

Rocket Hits Baghdad's Green Zone Near Residential ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry, Miners to Discuss MET In ..

3 minutes ago

New Delhi Summons Chinese Diplomat Over Reports of ..

3 minutes ago

US To Reimpose Anti-Iran Sanctions in UN Next Week ..

6 minutes ago

Farogh designated as new convener of CCED

6 minutes ago

Bairstow ton gives England hope after Starc's doub ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.