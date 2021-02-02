UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Of Accused Involved In Murder, Arson, Desecration Of Holy Quran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:16 PM

Supreme Court rejects bail of accused involved in murder, arson, desecration of Holy Quran

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of six accused involved in murder, arson and desecration of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of six accused involved in murder, arson and desecration of Holy Quran.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his clients were falsely nominated in the case. There were no evidence against the accused, he added.

They were accused of setting fire to a house in Total Chennai area of Nawabshah in which 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were killed and three others were injured.

The accused include Ghulam Haider, Ali Gohar, Allah Bakhsh, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Hussain and Ali Gul.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Supreme Court Chennai Nawabshah Afridi

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan to broadcast live commentary on Raw ..

55 seconds ago

COAS felicitates graduating cadets at PAF academy

57 seconds ago

Pakistani nation standing by Kashmiris: MNA

58 seconds ago

DC imposes ban on use of polythene bags

1 minute ago

Two die, five injure as rickshaw falls into gorge

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.