Supreme Court Rejects Bail Of Narcotics Smuggler

Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail of Muhammad Irfan, accused of smuggling of 12 kg of hashish.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and directed the police to arrest co-accused Muhammad Dilshad.

The accused was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on January 17, 2020 from D I Khan. Two accused were named in the case. One accused Mohammad Dilshad was granted bail by the high court due to coronavirus.

The Supreme Court ordered the arrest of accused Muhammad Dilshad, who was released on bail.

The bench asked how the high court granted bail to accused Muhammad Dilshad.

The court rejected the appeal of accused Muhammad Irfan. Accused Mohammad Dilshad was arrested by ANF from the court premises.

