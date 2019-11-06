UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 3 Local Govt Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of three employees of local government department Badin allegedly involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of three employees of local government department Badin allegedly involved in corruption.

The accused fled from the courtroom as the apex court dismissed their bail plea. Police immediately arrested the two suspects while one escaped.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, three accused Ibrahim, Hassan Shah and Farooq Ahmed appeared before the court and the court dismissed the bail plea of the accused. The accused escaped from the courtroom.

Police ran behind the suspects and arrested Hassan Shah and Farooq Ahmed while accused Ibrahim managed to flee from the court.

The Sindh High Court also rejected the bail plea of the accused.

