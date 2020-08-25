UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused In Explosive Material Recovery Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Hazrat Nabi over recovery of explosive material

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Hazrat Nabi over recovery of explosive material. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court also dismissed the bail plea of co-accused Ismail who was arrested from the court premises.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said a hand grenade was recovered from Ismail and he was granted bail on the grounds that forensic report of grenade was not received.

The counsel for the accused said everything used in the crime must be conducted forensic audit.

Justice Qazi Amin said forensic audit of grenade was not possible.

The additional inspector general said a forensic audit could be done of explosives, blood and digital evidence.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab said the bomb disposal squad defused the grenade.

The lawyer of the accused said Hazrat Nabi was among the missing persons and he was nominated in the case later.

He said the closed-circuit television footage and first information report was also available regarding arrest of Hazrat Nabi, he added.He said the CTD had registered a case against the two co-accused on the recovery of explosives.

