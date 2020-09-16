Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in religious clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Johar Hussain involved in clash between two religious groups in Karachi in 2012

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Johar Hussain involved in clash between two religious groups in Karachi in 2012.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case and rejected the bail of accused Johar Hussain on the ground that the statements of witnesses were not recorded.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Prosecutor General Sindh said that the recording of statements of witnesses in the case would start from September 21.

The counsel for the accused said that Aurangzeb Farooqi, the main witness in the case, was not recording the statement despite facilitating the video link.

He said that there were 39 witnesses in the case, out of which 10 statements had been recorded.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

It is to mention here that accused Johar Hussain was accused of attacking a religious party procession in 2012. Six people were killed and three were injured in the attack and the accused was in jail since 2014.