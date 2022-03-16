Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in breach of business agreement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of accused Sheikh Ahmed Latif in the case of breach of business agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of accused Sheikh Ahmed Latif in the case of breach of business agreement.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that there should be a difference between criminals and businessmen. He observed, prima facie, the accused did not want to pay.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing the lawyer of the accused said that his client did not want to return the amount. There must be honesty in the business deals, he added.

Addressing the counsel, he said that his client was running the mill but was not paying the amount.

He said that the bench was not canceling bail but the consequences would be serious. He said that the court would write about the bad intention of the accused in the verdict.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon argued that his client had not been paid the outstanding amount of Rs 340 million so far. According to the agreement, the amount of the land was to be paid in April 2020, he added.

Lawyer Khawaja Harris argued that the three conditions were not fulfilled as per the agreement. He said that his client had withheld the payment due to non-compliance of the agreement.