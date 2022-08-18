UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Kidnapping, Raping Of Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in kidnapping, raping of girl

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of suspect Imran, accused of kidnapping and raping a girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of suspect Imran, accused of kidnapping and raping a girl.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that a policeman was accused for kidnapping and raping the girl and asked how could the court ignore this matter.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa held that the victim's statement under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) was that police constable Imran raped her.

He said that the Peshawar High Court also upheld the statement under Section 164 against the accused.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that it was better for the accused to withdraw the bail application.

He also directed the trial court to decide the matter expeditiously.

