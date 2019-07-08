Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in fake arms licenses case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of accused Ali Hassan involved in the fake arms licenses case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the accused was held red-handed with fake arms licenses.

The accused's counsel said his client had been in jail for six months.

The bail was granted to accused in the cases in which the sentence was less than ten years. Moreover, his co-accused had also got bails in the case, he added.

The chief justice observed that the accused was held red-handed with 65 fake arms licenses and the issuance of fake arms licenses was a permission to kill people.

He asked the counsel that it would be better for him to withdraw the application and file a case in the trial court again.