UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Fake Arms Licenses Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in fake arms licenses case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of accused Ali Hassan involved in the fake arms licenses case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of accused Ali Hassan involved in the fake arms licenses case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the accused was held red-handed with fake arms licenses.

The accused's counsel said his client had been in jail for six months.

The bail was granted to accused in the cases in which the sentence was less than ten years. Moreover, his co-accused had also got bails in the case, he added.

The chief justice observed that the accused was held red-handed with 65 fake arms licenses and the issuance of fake arms licenses was a permission to kill people.

He asked the counsel that it would be better for him to withdraw the application and file a case in the trial court again.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Jail Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister takes notice of police torture in M ..

29 seconds ago

Moscow fumes at obscene anti-Putin rant by Georgia ..

30 seconds ago

MDCAT to be held in 13 cities on August 25

32 seconds ago

US stocks retreat on shifting Fed expectations

36 seconds ago

Nadal into seventh Wimbledon quarter-final

10 minutes ago

US Envoy Volker Says US Supports Zelenskyy's Effor ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.