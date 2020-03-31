UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in murder

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of accused Javed Akhtar alias Zahid involved in the murder of a person in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of accused Javed Akhtar alias Zahid involved in the murder of a person in Rawalpindi.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justic Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Latif Khosa counsel for the accused said that his client was alleged that he had a pistol at the time of the murder and pistol-whip was hit on victim's head.

He said that if the intention of the accused was to kill the victim then he would shot not hit with pistol-whip.

He said that the accused did not have a pistol.

On a court query, Advocate Latif Khosa said that the FIR also stated that the killer had no connection or rivalry with the victim.

Justice Qazi Amin said that who would determine that the case of accused fall under CrPC section 319.

Latif Khosa said that decision regarding section 319 would be determined by the trial court.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the bail plea filed by murder accused.

The case against accused Javed Akhtar alias Zahid was pending trial in the trial court.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Supreme Court Rawalpindi FIR Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

1 minute ago

Europe sends medical gear to Iran in first sanctio ..

1 minute ago

Thousands of French students 'lost' amid school sh ..

1 minute ago

FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 36 elec ..

1 minute ago

Jang group publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes awa ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Registers 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in 24 H ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.