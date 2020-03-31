Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of accused Javed Akhtar alias Zahid involved in the murder of a person in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of accused Javed Akhtar alias Zahid involved in the murder of a person in Rawalpindi.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justic Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Latif Khosa counsel for the accused said that his client was alleged that he had a pistol at the time of the murder and pistol-whip was hit on victim's head.

He said that if the intention of the accused was to kill the victim then he would shot not hit with pistol-whip.

He said that the accused did not have a pistol.

On a court query, Advocate Latif Khosa said that the FIR also stated that the killer had no connection or rivalry with the victim.

Justice Qazi Amin said that who would determine that the case of accused fall under CrPC section 319.

Latif Khosa said that decision regarding section 319 would be determined by the trial court.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the bail plea filed by murder accused.

The case against accused Javed Akhtar alias Zahid was pending trial in the trial court.