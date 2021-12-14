UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Housing Society Fraud Accused

Tue 14th December 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected pre-arrest bail pleas of Rab Razi Cooperative Housing Society fraud accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested accused Shah Mohammad, Irfan Rasool and Sartajul Haq outside the court premises.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

According to the NAB, on receipt of complaint from the affected allottees against management of M/s Rab Razi Cooperative Housing Society regarding their involvement in corruption & corrupt practices.

At the onset of hearing, the NAB Prosecutor said that the accused were accused of fraud of Rs393 million.

The accused grabbed more than nine acres of government land and sold it to the people, he added.

The court expressed annoyance over misrepresentation by Assistant Registrar Cooperative Housing Society Sartaj-ul-Haq's lawyer.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Bandial said that his client, as the Inquiry Officer, protected all the accused in the report.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the Cooperative Housing Society members along with private members issued fake lease letters. The accused grabbed government land and committed fraud with the people, he added.

