Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Modaraba scandal accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of ??Muhammad Quaid, accused in the Modaraba scandal over withdrawal of application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of ??Muhammad Quaid, accused in the Modaraba scandal over withdrawal of application.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the bail plea filed by Muhammad Quaid.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how the court could grant bail as the accused had been absconding for five months.

Advocate Saeed Khursheed counsel for the accused said that the accused did not appear for fear of arrest. He said that whether the NAB's allegation was true or false, there was no chance to escape the arrest.

There was no recovery from the accused even after his arrest, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that even if the money did not trace out, it was a case of hurting trust. Withdrawal or non-withdrawal of money from the accused was not an issue, he added.

He said that all the accused would file bail pleas if the court granted bail in this way. The co-accused has already been convicted in the case, he added.

The counsel said that the accused was ready to submit heavy surety bonds.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the bail plea over withdrawal of petition.