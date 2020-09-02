Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Zina-bil-Jabr accused

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Nihal involved in Zina-bil-Jabr case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Nihal involved in Zina-bil-Jabr case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his client was arrested from the hospital, where he was present before the incident.

He said that the neighbours had asked the police to evict the woman from the Mohallah for having suspicious character.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that on the one side the woman was raped and on other hand the neighbours were trying to evict her.

He asked the counsel to show medical reports if the accused was in the hospital. The court would not accept a private hospital certificate.

Prosecutor Arshad Hussain Yousafzai said the accused had admitted that he had got fractured his leg while climbing down the wall of the plaintiff's house, and his statement that he was undergoing treatment before the incident was not correct. He committed the crime while showing a pistol to the plaintiff, he added.

The Swabi Police registered the case against accused Nihal on the complaint of the woman in March that he had had raped her.