Supreme Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Abdul Majeed, Abdul Fatah Involved In Illegal Contracts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:46 PM

Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of accused Abdul Majeed Soomro and Abdul Fatah Daudpoto involved in illegal contracts in Sindh Tourism Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of accused Abdul Majeed Soomro and Abdul Fatah Daudpoto involved in illegal contracts in Sindh Tourism Department.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by accused against allegation of corruption and corrupt practices in Sindh Tourism Development Corporation. The accused got a contract of Rs 15 million from the Sindh Tourism Department but failed to make any progress on the contract. The counsel for the accused said that his clients were falsely accused of not working on the contract.

He said that his clients had also submitted a CD of completed work but it was not made part of the record.

Addressing the NAB Prosecutor General, Justice Munib Akhtar asked whether the bureau had watched the CD.

The NAB Prosecutor General replied that the court should ask the question about CD to an investigation officer.

Justice Munib Akhtar grilled the NAB Prosecutor over reply and asked him how he was replying in the court. The NAB Prosecutor sought apology over his reply.

The counsel for the accused pleaded the court to not arrest the accused from the court as they would surrender in the Karachi.

The court ordered the NAB to arrest the accused from Karachi instead of Islamabad.

Later, the court dismissed the petition over withdrawal of application.

