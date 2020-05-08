UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Balochistan Govt's Appeal Against Reinstatement Of Deputy Food Controller Jabbir Ali

Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:02 AM

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Balochistan Government's appeal against the reinstatement of Deputy Food Controller Jabbir Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Balochistan Government's appeal against the reinstatement of Deputy food Controller Jabbir Ali.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding embezzlement in a wheat warehouse at Turbat, Balochistan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked how many trucks of wheat stocked at the Turbat warehouse were embezzled and whether the Assistant Food Controller Turbat was arrested.

The Advocate General Balochistan said that Assistant Food Controller Rustam had absconded.

The CJP observed that such corruption only happened with the support of colleagues.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the people of the department gave Rustam a chance to escape.

The chief justice said Jabbir Ali was accused of conspiring with Rustam. He was sent to inspect the Turbat wheat warehouse.

The counsel for the accused said when his client reached the warehouse for inspection, Rustam had left for home after locking it. He went to Turbat and informed the department about the situation, but he was fired.

The court after hearing arguments remarked that apparently the decision of Service Tribunal regarding restoration of the Deputy Food Controller's service seemed right.

