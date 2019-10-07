UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Counsel For Rao Anwar's Appeal For Hearing Case On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected counsel for Rao Anwar's appeal for hearing the case on Friday in the review petition seeking his name removal from Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected counsel for Rao Anwar's appeal for hearing the case on Friday in the review petition seeking his name removal from Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the review petition filed by former SSP Rao Anwer to remove his name from the ECL.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel appealed the court to adjourn the case on the grounds of not feeling well and said he was not able to give arguments.

Justice Aijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel that if he wanted to remove his name from the ECL, he should contact to a trial court.

To this the counsel responded that his client name was put on the ECL on the SC orders so that his client could not go to the trial court.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial said the case will be fix for hearing after two weeks and later adjourned the hearing until then.

