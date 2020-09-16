(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the labour court's verdict and dismissed the appeal of Defence Ministry seeking dismissal of a linesman Humayun Raza.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case and upheld the Labor Court's decision of forced retirement.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that Humayun Raza while driving a dumper killed an electrician in 2015.

The counsel for Humayun Raza said that the Defence Ministry fired Humayun Raza.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked how did Humayun drove the dumper as he had no driving licence.

He observed that Humayun also hold fake driving licence.

The counsel said that the driver asked his client to drive the dumper. He said that his client did not deliberately hit as it was an accident. He said that his client also apologized to the electrician's family.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the Defence Ministry's appeal.